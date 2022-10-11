Porsche 911 GT3 R completes first test race

Porsche has revealed that its new Porsche 911 GT3 R has completed its first test race, the car was tested at round seven of the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

The Porsche 911 GT3 R will make its debut with race teams at the 24-hour race at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida in January of 2023.

“All in all, we experienced a very successful race premiere with our new Porsche. I’m proud of everyone who has worked on this project,” said Project Manager Sebastian Golz. “Yesterday’s test laps on the Nordschleife and today’s race show that the basis of the vehicle is correct. Thanks to the great preparation and cooperation with the ADAC, we performed well and managed to get a positive picture with loads of data. After a very consistent performance, we finished in third place and secured a podium spot, even though new racing cars like our 911 GT3 R must wait 30 seconds longer per pit stop at test races.”

Development of the new 911 GT3 R began in 2019. Priority was given to further improving the driveability for professionals and so-called gentleman drivers, as well as tapping larger performance reserves for different Balance of Performance (BoP) classifications. Another focus was on streamlining the handling of the race car for the teams and reducing the running costs.

