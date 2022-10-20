Porsche 911 Carrera T in action (Video)

Yesterday Porsche announced their latest 911, the Porsche 911 Carrera T and now they have released a promo video for the car.

The new 911 T comes with a seven-speed manual transmission as standard, you can also choose Porsche’s PDK automatic transmission as an option.

The “T” in the model designation of the Porsche 911 Carrera T stands for touring and traces its history back to the homologation of the 911 T as a touring car in 1968. This first 911 T was offered until 1973, and in 2017 Porsche revived the purist 911 variant with the 911 Carrera T of the 991 model line. Since then, the concept of the stripped-down, yet exceptionally sporty setup has been successfully brought to other model lines with the 718 Cayman T, the 718 Boxster T and the Macan T.

On the exterior, the Porsche 911 Carrera T stands out from the rest of the model line with Dark Grey accentuating details. Contrasting elements such as the top and bottom trim on the exterior mirrors, the new door logos and the rear logos, and the trim strips on the rear lid grille feature Agate Grey. The windscreen also features a grey top tint. The tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are in high-gloss black. It all gives the new 911 Carrera T an even more extroverted and dynamic look.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 T over at Porsche at the link below, pricing starts at € 123,845. As yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for in the USA and in the UK.

