New Porsche 911 Carrera T get official

Porsche has unveiled their latest 911, the Porsche 911 Carrera T and the car is designed to be a lightweight sportscar.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard and it is also offered with the optional eight-speed PDK automatic gearbox.

The new 911 Carrera T slots in between the 911 Carrera and the 911 Carrera S. The Carrera T takes its biturbo engine with 283 kW (385 PS; 911 Carrera T models: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 10.9 – 10.3 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 247 – 233 g/km, Fuel consumption* combined (NEDC) 10.2 – 9.5 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (NEDC) 232 – 217 g/km) and 450 Newton metres of torque, and which accelerates the sports car from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and to a top speed of 291 km/h, from the entry-level 911. The standard equipment from the Carrera S with a manual transmission is augmented by Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical rear differential lock.

The 911 Carrera T also comes standard with the Sport Chrono package and the PASM sports suspension (-10 mm) – features that only the Carrera T offers in combination with the 385-PS engine. This is available as an option in the 911 Carrera S. On request, the Carrera T can also be ordered with the optional rear-axle steering, which is also normally reserved for models from the Carrera S and up.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche 911 Carrera T over at Porsche at the link below, pricing in Europe starts at €123,845.

Source Porsche

