Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nurburgring lap (Video)

Yesterday we heard that the Porsche 911 GT3 RS set an impressive time at the Nurburgring and now Porsche has released a video of the lap.

It was not a new record for Porsche as their previous record is still held by their 911 GT2, let’s find out how the GT3 RS performed.

Frank Moser, Vice President model lines 911 and 718, was following the fast lap from the pit wall: “I’m incredibly proud of what the whole team has achieved during the development and testing of the new 911 GT3 RS,” he says. “Today Jörg Bergmeister brought everything together and unleashed the car’s full potential. The 911 can still surprise us and proves that the rear engine concept is still supremely suitable for high-performance sports cars.”

“Today the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack,” says Andreas Preuninger, Director GT cars. “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport.”

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 GT3 RS over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals