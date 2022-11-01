Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special (Video)

Porsche has launched a one-off version of their 911 in Latin America, the Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana Special and the car can be seen in action in the video below.

Porsche and the Carrera Panamericana are so closely related that the Stuttgart brand owes the names 911 Carrera and Panamera to the legendary Mexican rally. To honor the first Porsche to cross the finish line in this competition, a Porsche 356 S Cabriolet marked with the number 11 and driven by the German-Austrian Prince Paul Alfons von Metternich and the Brazilian Baron Manuel Antônio de Teffé, Porsche Latin America and Porsche de México commissioned Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to customize a unique car in the world, the 911 Carrera Panamericana Special, which was announced today, two days before the start of the 35th edition of the ‘Modern Era’ of the famous competition. .

‟A good part of the successful history of Porsche in sports motorsports began to be forged in La Carrera Panamericana, which for many experts was the most demanding road race in the world in the 1950s”, said Camilo San Martin, director of Porsche. from Mexico. ‟It seems ideal to us to remember the great deeds of the brand in ‘La Pana’ with a unique car, the 911 Carrera Panamericana Special, a car full of details that remind us of the 356 Super Cabriolet that in 1952 not only made history for being the first Porsche to run and finish the race but was the fastest among all cars with engines up to 1500 cubic centimeters.

