Pool Safety Reinvented: How Poolert S Delivers 24/7 Surveillance

When it comes to ensuring the safety of your loved ones around the pool, you need a system that offers more than just basic alerts. Enter the Poolert S, an AI-driven pool alarm system designed to provide comprehensive surveillance and real-time monitoring, making your pool area safer than ever before.

Key Takeaways Quadruple alert system for maximum safety

Pre-entry alerts and customizable sensitivity settings

AI analysis for accurate monitoring

Real-time alerts and continuous surveillance

Remote interaction and solar charging

Operational modes and voice control

Smartphone app with multi-user support

Customizable motion detection zones

Easy installation and durability

Privacy protection

The Poolert S integrates a poolside AI camera, underwater motion sensor, home unit alarm, and a smartphone app to create a robust quadruple alert system. This multi-layered approach ensures that you are alerted to any potential danger, whether it’s a child, pet, or even an inanimate object near the pool. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your pool area is under constant, intelligent surveillance, providing the ultimate in pool safety and peace of mind.

Early bird incentives are now available for the original project from roughly $199 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Poolert S is its ability to detect human or animal presence near the pool before they even enter the water. With customizable sensitivity settings, you can fine-tune the system to differentiate between typical water movement and significant disturbances, minimizing false alarms. This means you can enjoy your pool without the constant worry of unnecessary alerts disrupting your peace.

The AI-driven technology in Poolert S is capable of differentiating between people, animals, and inanimate objects. This advanced analysis helps to reduce false alarms, ensuring that you are only alerted to genuine threats. For instance, if a leaf falls into the pool, the system won’t bother you with an alert, but if a child approaches the water, you’ll be immediately notified.

With Poolert S, you receive real-time alerts through audible and visual notifications via mobile, poolside alarms (110 dB), and in-home alarms (85 dB). The system also offers 24/7 video monitoring with a high-definition camera and a 140° viewing angle, ensuring continuous surveillance of your pool area. This means you can keep an eye on your pool from anywhere, at any time, providing an extra layer of security.

If the Poolert S campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Poolert S pool safety surveillance system project browse the promotional video below.

The built-in speaker and mic allow for remote communication and interaction, adding another layer of safety. Plus, the system is equipped with a 9000mAh rechargeable battery and a 6W solar panel, ensuring that it remains operational even during power outages. This feature is particularly useful if you are away from home and need to communicate with someone near the pool.

Poolert S offers flexible monitoring with its Work mode, Swim mode, and Sleep mode. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to control the system using voice commands. This makes it incredibly convenient to manage your pool’s safety features without having to manually adjust settings.

The smartphone app provides instant notifications, customizable settings, and remote management. The system supports up to 8 devices and 3 simultaneous live streams, making it ideal for families. You can easily share access with family members, ensuring that everyone is on the same page when it comes to pool safety.

You can set up customizable motion detection zones for targeted monitoring. The system is versatile enough to be used with various pool types and sizes, including in-ground, above-ground, ponds, fountains, spas, and hot tubs. This adaptability makes Poolert S a valuable addition to any pool setup, regardless of its specific characteristics.

The Poolert S is designed for easy installation with a 100% wire-free setup over WiFi. It features an IP65 rating for weather resistance and can operate in extreme temperatures, ensuring durability. This means you won’t have to worry about the system failing due to harsh weather conditions.

Your data is securely stored on an SD card with optional cloud backup, ensuring that your privacy is protected. This feature is crucial in today’s digital age, where data security is a significant concern.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the pool safety surveillance system, jump over to the official Poolert S crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



