If you have always wanted your own arcade cabinet then we have a great deal on the Polycade™ Home: Plug & Play Mounted Arcade in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Polycade™ Home: Plug & Play Mounted Arcade is available in our deals store for $3,899 and it comes in two colors white and black.

If the arcade machine was first designed today, what would it look like? Polycade is the only super slim arcade machine that’s been designed for classic and modern games, giving you the ability to play everything from the best new indies, retro classics, or the most graphics-intensive modern fighters. Polycade Home comes pre-installed with Steam and emulators so you can play all of your favorite games right out of the box. When it comes to controls, Polycade gives you the best joysticks and buttons for perfect control accuracy; you can also connect a keyboard, mouse, extra storage, and more. With a minimal and elegant look, Polycade Home easily mounts to any wall for comfortable gaming.

Download 1,000s of games from existing platforms to make Polycade Home into your own personal multicade

Play games from systems such as NES, SNES, Sega Master System, Sega Genesis, TurboGrafx16, & more

Sanwa joysticks for maximum agility of movement, accuracy, smoothness & comfort

Buttons w/ slightly convex shape & smooth input for precise control and uniform response

Push-to-open drawer w/ 2 USB ports for connecting other peripherals

Camera & microphone for HD streaming

Easy to mount on any wall – minimal & elegant to fit anywhere

You can find out more details about the Polycade™ Home: Plug & Play Mounted Arcade over at our deals store at the link below.

