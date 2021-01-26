Polk Audio React soundbar comes with Amazon Alexa

Polk Audi has announced their latest soundbar, the Polk Audio React and the device comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in.

As well as the soundbar it can also be used with the companies React Sub and SR2 wireless surround speakers, which are sold separately.

Polk Audio today announced its latest smart sound bar, Polk React. Offering Dolby Digital, DTS 5.1 virtual surround sound and Alexa Built-in, React is a high performance sound bar that makes any TV sound incredible with the added benefit of the industry’s most robust Amazon Alexa integration in a sound bar. Designed by Polk Audio’s renowned loudspeaker engineering team in Baltimore, React can be used as a standalone sound bar, or be paired with Polk Audio SR2 wireless rear surround speakers and/or React Sub wireless subwoofer for a full 5.1 surround system.

To deliver a detailed and expansive surround sound home theatre experience without the need for dedicated rear speakers, Polk React is optimized to get the most out of Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1. However, if listeners want to upgrade to true surround sound and deeper bass without connecting a single wire to the sound bar, they can purchase the new Polk SR2 wireless surround speakers and/or Polk Audio React Sub.

You can find out more information about the new Polk Audio React soundbar over at Polk audio at the link below, the device retails for $249.

Source Polk Audio

