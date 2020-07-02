Polk Audio MagniFi 2 soundbar unveiled

Polk Audio has announced the launch of its latest soundbar, the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 and it comes with a new 3D Audio Mode and a range of features.

The new MagniFi 2 soundbar comes with Chromecast Audio Built in and you can stream music from Amazon Music HD, Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL and more. It also comes with Google Assistant and you can use voice commands to change the volume and more.

The MagniFi 2 comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports and its supports 4K HDR, it will work with a wide range of TV remotes, including Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, Sony and more.

The new MagniFi 2 is now available to buy for £499 in the UK, €499 in Europe and $499 in the USA, you can find out more details about the device over at Polk Audio at the link below.

Source Polk Audio

