Polestar 4 to be built in South Korea

Polestar has announced that it is expanding its production to South Korea with the new Polestar 4 in 2025 and the car will be built in Bushan in South Korea, production is expected to start in the second half of 2025.

Located with direct access to exporting ports, the Busan plant has 23 years of experience in vehicle manufacturing and approximately 2,000 employees. The Busan plant aims to reduce its CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, and to become carbon neutral by 2040, through a combination of energy efficiency improvements and the adoption of renewable energy sources.

Polestar’s asset-light approach to development and manufacturing enables it to benefit from the competence, flexibility and scalability of its partners and major shareholders, without needing to invest in its own facilities.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “We’re very happy to take the next step in diversifying our manufacturing footprint together with Geely Holding and Renault Korea Motors, a company that shares our focus on quality and sustainability. With Polestar 3 on-track to start production in Chengdu, China in early 2024 and in South Carolina, USA, in the summer of 2024, we will soon have manufacturing operations in five factories, across three countries, supporting our global growth ambitions.”

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 4 electric vehicle over at the Polestar website at the link below, the company has a wide range of new electric vehicles launching over the next few years.

Source Polestar



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals