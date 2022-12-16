Polestar 3 with Smart Eye’s driver monitoring system coming to CES

Polestar has revealed that it will be showing off its Polestar 3 with Smart Eye’s driver monitoring system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2023.

The Smart Eye’s driver monitoring is designed to help people avoid accidents and you can see more details on the system below.

Designed to help avoid accidents and save lives, Polestar 3 features two closed-loop premium driver monitoring cameras and software from Smart Eye which track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements, and can trigger warning messages, sounds and even an emergency stop function when detecting a distracted, drowsy or disconnected driver. This is also critical technology to support improved standards from governments and safety organisations in the coming years.

The DMS forms part of the broader driver understanding system that includes Driver Alert Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, amongst others. Data from the various systems is processed and interpreted by the car’s centralised computer, powered by NVIDIA.

At CES, visitors will be able to see how the cameras inside Polestar 3 track the driver’s head and eye movements, and observe how the AI software can detect the state of the driver in real time.

You can find out more details about the Polestar 3 with Smart Eye’s driver monitoring system over at Polestar at the link below.

Source Polestar





