Polestar 2 EV range extended to three models

Polestar has announced that they are expanding the range of their Polestar 2 electric vehicle to three models, this will include three power trains with dual, single motor power trains with long and standard-range battery options.

Prices for the car will now start at €40,000 and the top model will start at around €60,000, the new entry level model comes with 224 hp.

“2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”

Having launched in all Polestar’s global launch markets in the latter half of 2020, Polestar 2 has received high praise from customers and press alike, winning a number of awards across all regions. The latest award comes from Red Dot, where Polestar 2 has been named “Best of the Best” in the Product Design category for 2021.

You can find out more details about the new models in the Polestar 2 electric vehicle range over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Polestar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more