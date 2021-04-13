Polestar 2 EV range extended to three models

Polestar has announced that they are expanding the range of their Polestar 2 electric vehicle to three models, this will include three power trains with dual, single motor power trains with long and standard-range battery options.

Prices for the car will now start at €40,000 and the top model will start at around €60,000, the new entry level model comes with 224 hp.

“2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”

Having launched in all Polestar’s global launch markets in the latter half of 2020, Polestar 2 has received high praise from customers and press alike, winning a number of awards across all regions. The latest award comes from Red Dot, where Polestar 2 has been named “Best of the Best” in the Product Design category for 2021.

You can find out more details about the new models in the Polestar 2 electric vehicle range over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Polestar

