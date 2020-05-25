Polaris Slingshot gains heated and cooled seat option

Some may be familiar with the Polaris Slingshot, which is a part motorcycle and part car. The vehicle has a single wheel out back like a motorcycle and dual wheels in the front for steering along with two seats inside of a minimalist cabin. Pretty much anywhere you go in the country, you’ll find some people driving around in one of the vehicles, and they don’t always look that comfortable.

In the heat of the summer, the vehicles can be very hot and uncomfortable while in the cold of fall or early spring, they are freezing. Polaris has a new option that can help make the vehicles more comfortable in the form of both heated and cooled seats. Since the open-air vehicles have no air conditioning system, the seats use thermoelectric coolers made of graphene sheets.

For owners of older versions of the slingshot, the new seats can be ordered as extras and bolted in. The caveat is the seats are $1199.99 each. The heating and cooling functions have three levels. For those wondering, the seats are weatherproof and aren’t perforated.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals