Polar Grit X2 Pro Smartwatch Unveiled

Polar has launched its latest smartwatch, the Polar Grit X2 Pro, and the device will come in a choice of colors including Night Black or Stone-Gray which will retail for $749.90 and Titan in Autumn Leather and Black Silicone for $869,90.

The Polar Grit X2 Pro, meeting military 810H standards, ensures exceptional durability against extreme conditions such as varied temperatures, immersion, and corrosion. Designed for adventurers, it features advanced dual-frequency GPS and an enhanced antenna for precise navigation, complemented by comprehensive routing tools like topographic maps, Breadcrumbs, turn-by-turn navigation, and Strava sync.

It comes with pre-loaded maps of Europe and North America, and the option to download additional detailed maps for free, it’s ideal for outdoor exploration. The device also boasts up to 140 hours of battery life in eco mode, a built-in flashlight, and 32GB of storage for extensive offline data and map storage.

“Science, precision, and grit are the values embodied by our Grit X Pro watches that have long been popular with military personnel, firefighters, and those that train in the most demanding conditions” explains Sander Werring, CEO of Polar Electro. “With the Polar Grit X2 Pro, we’ve taken that precision, durability, and design to the next level, offering accessible biosensing and sports features to empower everyone to explore their own capabilities and the world around them with total confidence and style”.

You can find out more details about the new Polar Grit X2 Smartwatch over at Polar at the link below, the device is available to pre-order from today until the 2nd of April.

Source Polar



