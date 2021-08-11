Pocuter tiny mini PC is the size of a coin from $46

Pocuter is a tiny mini PC launched via Kickstarter offering an Arduino compatible Internet of Things computer featuring a full color OLED display and powered by an ATSAMD21G18A 32-Bit ARM Cortex-M0+. Other features include ESP32 with connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well as a microSD card connector allowing you to expand the mini PCs storage by up to 512 GB. The board is also equipped with three programmable buttons, accelerometer, microphone, temperature sensor, ambient light sensor and PPG capability. The tiny microcomputer also includes a small charging module all in a coin sized package

The mini PC measures just 26 x 23 mm or roughly 1 x 0.9 inches in size, complete with battery the housing will be 11 mm or 0.43 inches thick. The onboard full color OLED offers a resolution of 96×64 pixels inside a 0.95 inch panel capable of displaying bright and saturated 16-Bit color images. 256KB of internal Flash and 32KB SRAM with an 32-Bit ARM® Cortex®-M0+ Core running at 48MHz is enough processing power to utilize everything on the board – All at once.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Pocuter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Pocuter mini PC project watch the promotional video below.

“Load endless sketches, images and other things on your mini PC with a micro SD card without having to reupload sketches every time with the help of Pocuter OS. A micro SD card will act like a hard disk for your comp-…Pocuter! The library provides a function that enables you to check if an SD card is physically inserted. This prevents unnecessary waiting times since the main MCU is busy trying to establish a connection.”

“The connector itself also has a push-push mechanism. That makes if far easier to remove the micro SD card even though it costs more valuable space on the PCB.Control the Pocuter without needing any external components. There are three user assignable buttons to navigate through your great sketches and masterpieces!”

“An onboard electret condenser microphone that is also widely used in smartphones enables voice commands, dictating text and recording voice. Together with a speaker it would even enable calls.The 3-axis accelerometer enables the Pocuter to detect motion and which way it is tilted to. A shake and specific tilt detection enables automatic wakeups. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mini PC, jump over to the official Pocuter crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

