PICO DSP open-source ESP32-based audio dev board now available

If you have been patiently waiting for the availability of the new and previously announced PICO DSP open-source, Arduino-compatible, ESP32-based audio dev board, you will be pleased to know it is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website priced at just $29 with worldwide shipping available. Orders placed this week will start shipping out during May 2022.

The PICO DSP development board has been created to provide you with an open-source, Arduino-compatible ESP32 board for audio and digital signal processing (DSP) applications. Offering a wealth of audio-processing features set on a small-format, breadboard-friendly device equipped with audio inputs, audio outputs, a low-noise microphone array, an integrated test-speaker option, additional memory, battery-charge management, and ESD protection all on one small board.

“PICO DSP dev board can be used for a wide range of DSP applications, including but not limited to those in the fields of music, art, creative technology, and adaptive technology. Music-related examples include digital-music synthesis, mobile recording, Bluetooth speakers, wireless line-level directional microphones, and the design of smart musical instruments. Art-related examples include acoustic sensor networks, sound-art installations, and Internet-radio applications. Examples related to creative and adaptive technology include voice user interface (VUI) design and Web audio for the Internet of Sounds.”

“PICO DSP dev board was designed for portability. When used with an external 3.7 V rechargeable battery, it can be deployed almost anywhere or integrated into just about any device, instrument, or installation. Its design emerged from months of experimentation with various ESP32 development boards, DAC breakout boards, ADC breakout boards, Microphone breakout boards, and audio-connector breakout boards, and—despite its diminutive size—it manages to provide all of that functionality in a single board. And it dos so without compromising signal quality.”

For full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official product page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

