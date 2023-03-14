Poco X5 smartphone now available in India

The Poco X5 smartphone is now available to buy in India, and there are two memory and RAM options and pricing starts at INR 16,999.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and the device comes with a choice of two RAM and storage options.

These include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, if you need some additional storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Poco X5 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and it also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

The device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a three-camera setup on the back of the device. On the front of the handset, we have a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making Selfies and for video calls.

On the rear of the device, there is a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes in a choice of three colors Green, Black, or Blue, the 6GB of RAM model costs INR 16,999 which is about $205, and the 8GB of RAM model costs INR 18,999 which is about $230.

