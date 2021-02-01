Poco M3 smartphone to come with 6GB of RAM in India

We heard recently that the Poco M3 would be launching in India and now we have some more details on the handset.

The Indian version of the device will come with 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB of RAM, the rest of the specifications are expected to be the same, it will come with 64GB of storage.

More is never enough. Until it comes to our RAM. #POCOM3 arriving with 6GB RAM only in India. Mark the date: 2nd Feb @ 12PM on @Flipkart: https://t.co/npDCHkpSMb pic.twitter.com/X7FQPNV7gw — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) January 30, 2021

The handset will come with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor.

On the rear of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera, on the front there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies. The handset also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals