Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone launched recently, we have already seen an unboxing video of the handset and now we have a review video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone and its range of features.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device features a 6.5 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Other specifications on the new Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone include an 8 megapixel front facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging.

The handset is now available to buy in the UK, there are two models available, the first model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, this retails for £179. The second model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it costs £199.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals