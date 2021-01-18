Poco M3 launching 21st January in Indonesia

The Poco M3 launched at the end of last year and now the handset is headed on Indonesia on the 21st of January.
The handset comes with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
The Poco M3 features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of 128GB of storage, plus it comes with a front facing8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is triple camera setup.
The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The handset also comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.
Source GSM Arena
