Poco F4 GT smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Now we get to find out more details about the new Poco F4 GT smartphone in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and there are two RAM and storage options. The first is 8GB of RSM and 128GB of storage and the second is 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The new Poco F4 smartphone also comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front. This includes a front-facing 20-megapixel camera for snapping selfies and video chatting. On the rear of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

The handset will start at €599 and it will be available in a choice of three different colors, Cyber Yello, Knight Silver and Stealth Black.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

