Poco F3 smartphone unveiled

As well as the new Poco X3 Pro, Poco launched another new smartphone, the Poco F3, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAN.

There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and the handset features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 5 megapixel telemacro camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, the device comes with a 4250 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The device comes with android 11 and MIUI 12 and it will be available in a choice of colors including Arctic White, Night Black, Deep Ocean Blue. Pricing for the handset starts at £329 for the 128GB model and £349 for the 256GB model, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Poco

Geeky Gadgets