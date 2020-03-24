AKRIOS Skeleton pocket knife hits Kickstarter

If you’re in the market for a everyday carry pocket knife may be interested in a new project launched via Kickstarter for the AKRIOS Skeleton pocket knife, created by a team of designers based in Sydney Australia. The minimal stainless steel multi purpose knife Offers a lightweight portable design with a 2.65” blade and a 3.5” handle.

“The Akrios Skeleton is a no nonsense stainless steel pocket knife that is durable, lightweight, sturdy – and most importantly, useful when you need it. Designed for everyday carry, this bad boy is sleek and functional pocket knife that has a comfortable feel and fits right in your hand.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When we started making the Akrios knife, we envisioned a human friendly device, something that was reliable, practical, simple yet useful. Every detail was considered when I was designing the Skeleton, so we strived for a knife that was ergonomic, meaning a comfortable handle, firm grip and a touch of elegance. We also wanted to produce a pocket knife that is as robust as it is aesthetically beautiful, combining the unique stainless steel build, Sharp Straight Edge, and Liner Lock – these elements serve to add further texture to the overall appearance yet retaining the facade of strength through minimal simplicity.”

Specifications of the AKRIOS Skeleton pocket knife :

– Blade Length: 2.65” (67mm)

– Closed Length: 3.50” (89mm)

– Open Length: 6″ (152mm)

– Total Weight: 1oz (240gms)

– Handle Material: Grade 5 Heat Treated body

– Blade Steel: 420 stainless steel

– Hardware: Stainless steel

– Frame-lock

– Pocket Clip / Money Clip

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals