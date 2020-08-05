PlayStation State of Play returns tomorrow

Sid Shuman Senior Director at SIE Content Communications has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce the return of the PlayStation State of Play tomorrow, Thursday, August 6th 2020. The return of the PlayStation news feature will focus on third-party-published games coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR hardware.

The PlayStation State of Play will also provide information on PlayStation 5 games as well as third-party and indie titles you last saw in the PlayStation 5 showcase earlier this year.

“The episode is weighing in at 40+ minutes(!). We’ve got a great lineup in store featuring plenty of new gameplay footage and other game updates. Can’t wait to hear what you think!

And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode. There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem. Should be fun! The new State of Play episode airs Thursday, August 6 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 4:00pm Eastern Time / 9:00pm BST, and you can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.”

Source : PlayStation

