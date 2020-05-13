PlayStation Sale offer upto 50% off select games until May 26th

PlayStation gamers looking to grab a bargain may be interested to know that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more I now available at discounted prices in the Extended Play Promotion PlayStation sale. The latest PlayStation sale is currently on until May 26th 2020 offering savings of up to 50% of PlayStation games.

“Experience much more for less with PlayStation Store’s Extended Play promotion, which begins tomorrow. This digital sale gathers games that come packed with extensive expansions or tantalizing DLC to give you more of the experiences you’re enjoying.

That includes the Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which expands Ubisoft’s sprawling open-world action RPG with three extra story episodes. The promotion means getting ahead of your competitors with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition, with immediate access to the racing game’s secret characters. “

For a complete list of all the PlayStation games included in the latest PlayStation sale “Extended Play Promotion” jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals