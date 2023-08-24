PlayStation Portal handheld games console launching this year for $200

Sony is set to launch its portable handheld games console, the PlayStation Portal remote player, later this year. This handheld device, priced at $199.99, promises to bring the PS5 gaming experience to the palm of your hand. The PlayStation Portal is designed to stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi, featuring an 8 inch LCD screen that runs at a stunning 1080p resolution at 60fps. This device allows users to seamlessly switch from playing on their PS5 console to the PlayStation Portal, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions.

The PlayStation Portal is not just a remote player; it’s a complete gaming console in itself. It can play supported games installed on a PS5 console and is compatible with the Dualsense controller. The device is equipped with controllers on each side that mimic Sony’s PS5 DualSense controllers, supporting adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for an immersive gaming experience.

PlayStation Portal handheld games console

In addition to gaming, the PlayStation Portal also doubles as a media player, with a dedicated section on the homescreen for media playback. However, it’s important to note that the device will not work with Sony’s upcoming cloud streaming for PS5 games.

The PlayStation Portal requires an internet connection capable of at least 5Mbps, with 15Mbps recommended for the best experience. It does not have Bluetooth but uses a new proprietary standard, PlayStation Link, designed to deliver low latency, lossless audio. Sony is also launching a wireless headset and buds that support PlayStation Link. This standard will also be available for third-party manufacturers to use. For those who prefer wired audio, the PlayStation Portal also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the battery size of the PlayStation Portal hasn’t been finalized yet, Sony is targeting a battery life similar to the DualSense, around seven to nine hours. The PlayStation Portal, previously known as Project Q, was officially announced in May, with a rumored release date in November.

Wireless earbuds

Sony has also unveiled its latest hardware PlayStation products, including the highly anticipated PlayStation Portal remote player and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. The PlayStation Portal, a handheld device designed to bring the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand, is set to launch later this year at a price point of $199.99.

The PlayStation Portal is a marvel of gaming technology, boasting key features of the DualSense wireless controller. It comes equipped with an 8-inch LCD screen that delivers 1080p resolution at 60fps, ensuring a crisp and immersive gaming experience. The device also offers the ability to connect remotely to a PS5 over Wi-Fi, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite PS5 games from anywhere in their home.

PS5 Pulse Explore & Pulse Elite headphones

In addition to the PlayStation Portal, PlayStation has also announced the Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. These audio devices are designed to provide next-level audio performance for gaming. They feature lossless audio, AI-enhanced noise rejection, and custom-designed planar magnetic drivers, promising an unparalleled auditory experience for gamers.

The Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore are priced at $149.99 USD and $199.99 USD respectively. Both devices connect directly with the PlayStation Portal using PlayStation’s new wireless audio technology, PlayStation Link. This technology delivers low latency, lossless audio and allows for easy switching between multiple PlayStation Link hosts.

Each headset and pair of earbuds come with a PlayStation Link USB adapter. This adapter is required for PlayStation Link and can also be used on PC and Mac. In a nod to the multi-tasking gamer, the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore can simultaneously connect to a PlayStation Link supported device and a Bluetooth supported device. This feature allows gamers to answer a call on their mobile phone while continuing to play on their PS5.

Source: Playstation



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals