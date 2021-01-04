PlayStation Plus games for January 2021 are Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall

Adam Michel Senior Manager of Game Services Content at SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to confirm the games that will be available this month via the PlayStation Plus service. January’s 2021 games include Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall.

“PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles – action adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG Greedfall – on Tuesday January 5. On the same day, PlayStation 5 owners with a PlayStation Plus membership can play a terrifying apex predator in the open world (sea?) RPG Maneater.”

Source : PlayStation Blog

