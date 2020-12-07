PlayStation 5 vs PC graphics analysis playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The team over at Digital Foundry have created a new comparison video putting the new PlayStation 5 vs PC while playing the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game. Launch last month Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available to play on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems offering players an open world action role-playing game and the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

“Set in 873 AD, the game recounts a fictional story during the Viking invasion of Britain. The player controls Eivor, a Viking raider who becomes embroiled in the conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Just how much PC horsepower are you going to need to match or exceed PS5 performance? In this video, Alex Battaglia breaks down the visual make-up of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on a per settings basis then stacks up a range of PC GPUs against the PS5’s fidelity and performance level. Oh, and if you’re looking for optimised performance settings for the PC game, look no further.”

Source : Digital Foundry : ACV

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals