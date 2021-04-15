First PlayStation 5 update brings new social and storage options

The first major PlayStation 5 console update is now available to download and Hideaki Nishino Senior Vice President at Sony’s PlayStation Platform Planning & Management department has taken to the official PlayStation blog. To reveal more details about the PlayStation 5 April 2021 update which adds new storage options and social features to the PlayStation platform.

“Store PS5 Games on Compatible External USB Drives.* With this feature, you can now transfer your PS5 games to USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. It’s a great way to extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.”

“Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console’s ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage. PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option.”

“Cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.”

To learn more about all the new features arriving in the first PlayStation 5 updatewhich is now available to download, jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation Blog

