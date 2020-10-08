PlayStation 5 teardown released by Sony

If you are interested in learning more about the technology Sony has incorporated into its new PlayStation 5 games console which will be launching next month. You may be interested in the official teardown video which has been published by Sony providing a glimpse at the internal structure and dismantling process.

“It’s getting close to November, and we are very excited for the launch of PlayStation 5 console. Today, we wanted to give you a sneak peek at the console’s interior, so you can take a look at all of the magic happening inside the PS5 that brings out the beautiful games you’ll experience this holiday season. Your first look at PS5’s internal components that will power the next generation of amazing games.”

“We began conceptualizing PS5 in 2015, and we’ve spent the past five years designing and developing the console.Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality. Do not try this at home. Risk of exposure to laser radiation, electric shock, or other injury. Disassembling your PS5 console will invalidate your manufacturer’s guarantee.”

The next generation PlayStation 5 games console will be officially launching worldwide on November 12th 2020 and will be available in two different varieties offering both a Ultra HD Blu-ray version together with a digital only version without a disk drive.

Source : Sony : Sparrow News

