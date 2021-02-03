PlayStation 5 sales pass 4.5 million even with shortages

Even with shortages, scalpers and pandemics, Sony has this week announced it’s gaming business has had its best fiscal quarter in history with 883.2 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in revenue, up 40 percent over 2019. The report published this week by Sony reveals that profits have climbed 50 percent to 80.2 billion yen or $763 million, due to increased game sales amounting to 484 billion yen or $4.6 billion, doubling the 240 billion yen or $2.3 billion in hardware sales as well as selling 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 2020.

“The PlayStation 5’s main features include a solid-state drive customized for high-speed data streaming to enable significant improvements in storage performance, an AMD GPU capable of 4K resolution display at up to 120 frames per second, hardware-accelerated ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections, the Tempest Engine allowing for hardware-accelerated 3D audio effects, and backward compatibility with most PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. “

The PlayStation 5 officially launched on November 12th 2020 and is yet to reach every worldwide gamer who desires one due to a wide variety of economic reasons.The PlayStation 5 was launched in two variants: a base model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray-compatible optical disc drive, and a Digital Edition lacking this drive

Source : Engadget : Sony

