PlayStation 5 1440p support tested

PlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the recently rolled out PlayStation 5 1440p support, may be interested in a new 15 minute video created by the team over at Digital Foundry. Testing out the new PS5 1440p running on PC monitors and large screen TVs.

Sony explains: “Since PS5 launched, we’ve been listening to your feedback and working every day to bring you more community-requested features. Today, we are rolling out a new PS5 system software beta that includes 1440p support, gamelists, and additional updates to enhance your gaming experiences and make connecting with friends easier on PS5.”

PlayStation 5 1440p HDMI video output

– The PS5 beta introduces support for 1440p HDMI video output, enabling players to choose an additional visual setting on compatible PC monitors and TVs.

– If the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display.

– Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.

– You can check if your HDMI device is compatible by selecting “Test 1440p Output” under “Screen and Video” options within system settings.

“New beta firmware is available for PlayStation 5 that adds support for 1440p-compatible monitors and – potentially – HDMI 2.0 televisions. So how does the new functionality work, do 1440p games render natively on 1440p screens, and how could Sony improve on this beta release? Rich takes a look. This video is mastered at 4K resolution and best viewed on a 4K screen. 1440p captures from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are displayed with a 1:1 pixel map within the 4K project. “

Source : Sony : Digital Foundry

