PITAKA New Releases: Limited Edition iPhone 14 Case, Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5 Case, and Aramid Fiber Cigarette Lighter

PITAKA is an accessories maker that uses innovative materials and technologies. It’s best known for its aramid fiber cases for phones, iPads, AirPods, etc.

Recently, PITAKA has released several new products that like nothing else on the market.

Galaxy Fold5 and Flip5 Cases

Aramid fiber (also known as Kevlar) is five times stronger than steel yet five times lighter, and it’s corrosion-resistant and chemically stable, making it the ideal material to produce military and spacecraft components.

PITAKA started to make phone cases out of aerospace-grade material about nine years ago. And they’ve been providing aramid fiber phone cases for most flagship smartphones, including Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Flip series.

The PITAKA Galaxy Fold5/Flip5 case is crafted from rare 600D aramid fiber using Fusion Weaving technology owned by PITAKA. With a thickness of about 1mm, it’s one of the thinnest Fold5 and Flip5 case. That said, the durable shell made from aramid fiber can protect your Galaxy Fold5 or Flip 5 from wear and scratches.

Both cases have this textured surface that improves grip and offers comfort. It feels smooth but not slippery thanks to the vacuum forming and special coating processes conducted by PITAKA.

Additionally, the MagEZ Case 3 for Galaxy Flip5 is MagSafe compatible. Nothing beats the snap-and-go convenience of MagSafe. With the built-in array of magnets, you can pop your Flip5 to MagSafe accessories to enjoy instant, auto-aligned charging. For example, you may snap your phone to the PITAKA’s MagEZ Car Mount while you drive.

Moon Wandering iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Case

PITAKA never ceases to innovate phone case design. Earlier this year, they launched the Weaving+ program that focuses on integrating the beauty of pixel art into phone cases using the Fusion Weaving technique. The first Weaving+ limited edition case series was sold out in 48 hours.

Recently, the third Weaving+ series was out – Moon Wandering iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Case. The case draws inspiration from the moon landing in human history 54 years ago and features an exotic-looking pixelated image of the Apollo 11 spaceflight in a weaving style. Hence, the series is named Moon Wandering.

The Moon Wandering cases have every advantage as PITAKA’s other aramid fiber cases – Lightweight, thin, durable, and MagSafe compatible.

Moon Wandering iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max Case Link: PITAKA US/PITAKA DE

Refillable, Customizable Lighter

PITAKA also launched the PitaTag for Lighter, a premium lighter with engraving that you’ll never lose.

Crafted from military-grade aramid fiber and premium zinc alloy, the lighter features a sophisticated and modern style. Plus, the overall minimalist construction looks like a cardcase, making the lighter an excellent gift to create a wow moment.

It features a patented blue pyramid-shaped windproof flame that can be adjusted. On top of that, the lighter has an AirTag compartment which you can use to hold your AirTag and track the lighter to avoid losing it.

All the above-mentioned new products are available for purchase now on the PITAKA website.

About PITAKA

Holding the vision of “alternative gadgets to simplify your life”, PITAKA revolutionized the consumer carrying experience by initiating the beloved aramid phone cases in 2015. For years, the company has focused on distinct materials. And it is dedicated to advancing science and style to give people the next cutting-edge lifestyle that makes their daily life more convenient and efficient. Today, PITAKA has become a large and successful company selling cases, wallets and covers for the essentials of modern life around the world.

