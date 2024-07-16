PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2: The Ultimate Slim and Functional Case for iPad Pro

Are you on the lookout for versatile accessories that effortlessly adjust to your iPad Pro, enhancing both its functionality and visual appeal? Look no further than the MagEZ Folio 2 and the MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro. These ingenious accessories are crafted to elevate your tablet experience in every way imaginable. Whether you find yourself engrossed in Zoom meetings, jotting down spontaneous creative sparks, or leisurely surfing the web, these products are designed to seamlessly cater to your daily needs with an effortless blend of style and practicality.

Design and Versatility: MagEZ Folio 2

The MagEZ Folio 2 is truly impressive with its dual-mode functionality, making it a breeze to switch between portrait and landscape orientations. This versatility opens up a world of possibilities, offering you not just one or two, but four distinct viewing angles. Whether you’re busy drafting emails, catching up on your favorite shows, or diving into virtual meetings, you can count on the MagEZ Folio 2 to deliver optimal comfort at every turn.

Crafted from high-quality PU leather, this folio strikes the perfect balance between elegance and durability. Its sleek and minimalist design not only complements the sophisticated look of your iPad Pro but also ensures reliable protection against everyday bumps and scratches. With the MagEZ Folio 2, your device remains safe and stylish wherever you go.

Key Features of the MagEZ Folio 2:

Magnetic Apple Pencil Strap: This discreet magnetic strap securely holds your Apple Pencil, preventing accidental drops and ensuring it is always charged and ready for your creative endeavors.

Lightweight and Portable Design: Weighing just 245g for the 11-inch model and 325g for the 12.9-inch model, the MagEZ Folio 2 enhances the portability of your iPad Pro without compromising on durability or functionality.

Secure Magnetic Attachment: Strategically positioned magnets offer a secure attachment to your iPad Pro, ensuring stability and reliability whether you're typing, viewing multimedia content, or engaging in productivity tasks.

These features make the MagEZ Folio 2 not just a functional accessory but a must-have companion for anyone looking to enhance their iPad Pro experience with practicality and style.

Enhance Your Productivity with PitaFlow

The MagEZ Folio 2 is your gateway to transforming your iPad into a powerhouse of productivity. As part of the expansive PitaFlow ecosystem for Tablets, this folio opens up a world of possibilities by seamlessly integrating with a range of compatible cases and stands. Designed with versatility in mind, PitaFlow optimizes your workflow by streamlining transitions between different activities. From typing out reports to sketching ideas, or even catching up on your favorite shows hands-free, the MagEZ Folio 2 keeps pace with your dynamic lifestyle.

MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro: Ultimate Protection and Style

The MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro goes beyond mere protection, offering a host of features designed to enhance your tablet experience:

Material and Design: Made with aerospace-grade aramid fiber, this case provides superior toughness, durability, and resistance against discoloration. Its unique textures are visually appealing and comfortable to grip.

Compatibility: This slim magnetic iPad case works seamlessly with the Apple Magic Keyboard, PITAKA's tablet stand, folio, and the FlipBook Case. Simply attach your iPad to turn it into a desktop computer or laptop, boosting your productivity with a hassle-free experience.

This slim magnetic iPad case works seamlessly with the Apple Magic Keyboard, PITAKA’s tablet stand, folio, and the FlipBook Case. Simply attach your iPad to turn it into a desktop computer or laptop, boosting your productivity with a hassle-free experience. Key Features: Dedicated Apple Pencil Slot: Securely hold your Apple Pencil with ease. Raised Lip for Camera Protection: Protect your camera with a raised lip design. Easy Access Type-C Port: Convenient access to your iPad’s Type-C port.



MagEZ Case 2 Specifications

Compatability: MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro M4 (2024), MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro 2022/2021

MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro M4 (2024), MagEZ Case 2 for iPad Pro 2022/2021 Sizes: 11” & 13” for M4, 11” & 12.9” for 2022/2021

11” & 13” for M4, 11” & 12.9” for 2022/2021 Colors: Black/Grey (Plain), Black/Grey (Twill), Black/Blue (Twill), White/Grey (Twill)

Black/Grey (Plain), Black/Grey (Twill), Black/Blue (Twill), White/Grey (Twill) Materials: Aramid fiber; Polyurethane; Fiberglass (white)

Aramid fiber; Polyurethane; Fiberglass (white) Specifications: Thickness: 1.35mm Weight: 11 inch: 84g 13 inch: 102.95g～105.88g 12.9 inch: 112g

Price (US): 11”: $59.99 for M4, $69.99 for 2022/21 13”: $69.99 12.9″: $79.99



The MagEZ Case 2 combines protection, style, and seamless integration with your iPad Pro accessories, making it an essential addition for anyone looking to safeguard and elevate their tablet experience.

Compatibility and Specifications for MagEZ Folio 2

Compatibility: Whether you’re using the latest iPad Pro models from 2024 or the trusty classics from 2018, or even the sleek iPad Air M2, the MagEZ Folio 2 is your perfect match. It effortlessly adapts to fit these models with or without additional cases, ensuring seamless integration and protection for your device.

Materials and Design: Crafted with a blend of PU leather and microfiber, the MagEZ Folio 2 strikes the ideal balance between rugged durability and a sophisticated aesthetic. Available in stylish options of black, white, and blue, this folio not only safeguards your iPad but also enhances its overall look with a touch of elegance.

Affordable Excellence: Priced competitively at $49.99 for the 11-inch version and $59.99 for the 12.9-inch variant, the MagEZ Folio 2 represents exceptional value for money. Whether you're investing in protection, style, or enhanced functionality, this folio delivers on all fronts without breaking the bank.

Summary

In summary, whether you’re diving deep into your daily tasks as a seasoned professional or simply enjoying your iPad Pro during leisure moments, the MagEZ Folio 2 and MagEZ Case 2 are designed to exceed your expectations. Their sleek and modern designs not only add a touch of sophistication to your device but also ensure durable protection and ease of use. Whether you’re navigating through back-to-back meetings, sketching out creative ideas, or unwinding with your favorite content, these accessories seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle, enhancing your iPad Pro experience with every use.

With their versatile functionality and thoughtful features, the MagEZ Folio 2 and MagEZ Case 2 prove to be smart investments for anyone looking to enhance productivity, protect their device, and add a stylish edge to their tech setup. Discover how these accessories can elevate your daily routine and redefine how you interact with your iPad Pro.

