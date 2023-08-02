Pininfarina PURA Vision concept unveiled (Video)

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a new concept car, the Pininfarina PURA Vision concept and the car is designed to be an electric Luxury Utility Vehicle or e-LUV and it gives us an idea of what the company has planned for the future.

PURA Vision represents a striking interpretation of an electric Luxury Utility Vehicle, with bold cab-rear proportions that combine timeless beauty with exquisite detailing to create a dynamic identity with unmistakable presence. Show-stopping features include its narrow glasshouse and tri-opening pillarless doors, which provide supreme access to its sophisticated cabin.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer for Automobili Pininfarina, said: “PURA Vision is the bridge from our present to an exciting new chapter in the history of Automobili Pininfarina. In our fifth year, we have already celebrated our unique heritage with the introduction of the Battista Edizione Nino Farina. PURA Vision previews an exciting future and shows what can be achieved if we apply our PURA design principles to an entirely new kind of vehicle.

You can find out more information about the new Pininfarina PURA Vision concept over at Automobili Pininfarina at the link below, it ceratinly looks like a very interesting concept car from the photos and video.

Source Automobili Pininfarina



