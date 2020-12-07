Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny RPGs are free this week via Epic

If you don’t already own the Obsidian role-playing games Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny, you will be pleased to know that later this week they will be made available for free via the Epic Games Store. Free copies of the Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny games will be available to add to your Epic account on Thursday, December 10th 2020.

“Pillars of Eternity received critical acclaim upon its release; many critics praised the game for its world and immersive writing, along with the strategic combat, and also said that it is a worthy successor to the games it was inspired by. The game also won various awards and accolades, including best RPG of 2015.”

“In Tyranny, the grand war between good and evil has already finished – and the forces of evil, led by Kyros the Overlord, have won. Players interact with the populace to inspire loyalty, disgust, or fear as they roam the world as an officer in Kyros’ forces, empowered to act as both judge and executioner. A nonlinear story offers players the chance to roam and alter the world as they see fit, and provides a highly replayable experience.”

Source : Eurogamer

