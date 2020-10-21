Philips Hue outdoor power supplies recalled due to water leakage

If you have purchased any Philips Hue outdoor lighting between 2018 and 2020, you might be interested to know that Phillips has initiated a replacement programmefor power supplies shipped with base packs of Lily spot lights, Lily XL spor lights, Cella pedestal light, Econic pedestal lights, Impress pedestal lights and Calla Large pedestal light.

“After extensive testing, we’ve discovered that in very rare cases, some Philips Hue 40 Watt outdoor power supply units (PSU) may become damaged due to water leakage and pose a safety risk if touched in wet conditions. These PSUs were shipped with base packs of the following product families between 2018 and 2020.To ensure that you feel safe when using Philips Hue products, we’re launching a replacement program for those with affected PSUs. To avoid any risks, we advise consumers in case of product failure to first switch off the power before touching the power supply unit.”

“To check if your PSU is eligible for replacement, please first unplug the product or switch off its power. On the front of the PSU, you will see a four-digit production code: it is formatted YYWW, where “Y” refers to the year and “W” refers to the week. All products before and including week 41 of the year 2019 are potentially affected. You may have an affected PSU if both of the following are true: The first two digits of the code are 19 or below. The last two digits of the code are 41 or below. For example, a PSU with the code 1835 is affected, while a PSU with the code 2005 is not.”

For more information and to find out how to return your Philips Hue outdoor power supply, visit the official Philips Hue website by following the link below.

Source : Philips

