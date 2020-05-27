Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus and Bloom leaked

New Philips Hue products have been leaked this week ahead of any official unveiling by Phillips, taking the form of the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus and Bloom. The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus apparently no longer need to be connected to the controller enabling third-party manufacturers to design and create intermediate hardware.

Phillips has also introduced a connecting tool which allow you to connect pieces together, enabling owners to customise their lighting and tailor it to their exact requirements. Although you will need the latest generation of Lightstrip to take advantage of this, explains the HueBlog.

The new Philips Hue Bloom looks very similar to the previous device but apparently has a wealth of new technical changes, modifications and tweaks internally. Previously Bloom offered 120 lumens of brighness which has now been increased to 500 more in line with the companies Hue Go productline.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Hueblog : Engadget

