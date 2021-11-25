Phi Mainboard 5LC 3D printer controller launches for $149

3D printing enthusiasts PC waiting for the launch of the new open source ESP32 3D printer controller equipped with wireless and ethernet connectivity and taking the form of the previously announced Phi Mainboard 5LC board created by Likha Labs. Will be pleased to know that the hardware is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and is priced at just $149 with shipping expected to take place during July 2022. Free shipping is available throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available for an extra $14.

“Phi Mainboard 5LC is a 3D printer controller with a focus on network connectivity. In addition to all the things that other controller boards can do, Phi provides a web interface that you can use to interact with your printer over the local network. With Phi, you no longer need a separate single-board computer (like a Raspberry Pi), which saves you money, simplifies setup, and spares you from long start-up times. While Phi’s feature set is geared toward 3D printers, it can also be used to drive other digital-fabrication equipment, such as CNC machines.”

“Powering Phi are two processors: an ESP32-S3-WROOM module and a SAM E51 microcontroller. The former handles networking, SD storage, USB communication, and displays; the latter handles kinematics, stepping, digital and analog I/O, and other realtime controls. This delegation of roles ensures that motion control and other time-sensitive operations do not get bogged down by networking. Whether your network is wired or wireless, Phi has you covered. You might start out using your printer over Wi-Fi, then decide to run cable at some point in the future. Or vice-versa!”

“Phi’s web interface, Duet Web Control, allows you to upload G-code files, configure settings, start jobs, control the device, and monitor prints. It even adapts to various screen sizes, so you can use it from a PC, a tablet, or a smartphone. Phi runs RepRapFirmware, which has a huge legacy in the 3D-printing world and is credited with introducing numerous advancements. It supports Cartesian, delta, CoreXY, polar, and most other kinematics. More importantly, you can configure RepRapFirmware without having to rebuild it. Most settings in the firmware, especially those related to kinematics, are configured using G-Code, so you can even make changes on the fly!”

Source : Crowd Supply

