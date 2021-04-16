Purus Air V is a new personal air purifier that is small enough to be carried from location to location and includes UVA and UVC purification systems thanks to its 12 channel cyclone technology which is capable of capturing 90% of PM2.5s and pollutants. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $125 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Purus Air V campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Purus Air V personal air purifier project watch the promotional video below.

“Our household air purifier may have done a great job so far, but it will be ridiculous to carry the bulky appliance to your office, to the library, to your favorite coffee shop, or even leave it in your car. You need an ultimate purifier to keep you protected at all times! Purus Air V, portable and powerful, will always be there to make you breathe better.”

“When Bio-Aerosol particles enter the 12-channel cyclone system of Purus Air V, they are swirled around at an immense speed and are then sunken to the bottom of the dust container with gravitational forces. In order to turn the linear motion of the air into a vortex motion, the shape and angle of the air inlets should be carefully calculated to prevent turbulence. Purus Air V will guide the air into the purifier along the tangential direction, forming the cyclone, and achieve high efficiency of dust collection.”

“The funnel-shaped tubes will keep the collected dust trapped in the container below. Unlike traditional air purifiers trap dust and particles on their filters, leaving concerns for potential secondary pollutants, Purus Air V guarantees only filtered air can flow through the tubes for further sterilization.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the personal air purifier, jump over to the official Purus Air V crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

