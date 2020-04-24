Persistence VR horror game arrives May 21st 2020 on PC

Games developer Firesprite has announced their virtual reality horror game The Persistence will be launching on PC VR headsets next month and will be available to play from May 21st 2020 onwards after being available on the PSVR.

“Everyone’s dead…even you. But there’s a slim chance you could still escape and take back your life, if only you can repair the ship’s devastated systems before the black hole that’s trapped it rips The Persistence apart. In an entirely new kind of stealth horror game, you must hide in the shadows and battle terrifying mutants as you strive to get the engines back on line, plot a course – and somehow get the ship back to Earth. Can you stay alive long enough to save The Persistence?”

“An insurmountable horde stands between you and success, and, to make matters worse, the ship’s macrostructure is malfunctioning, rearranging the deck modules into random configurations. Procedurally generated decks mean that no two games of The Persistence will play the same – and every time you awaken in another clone host, a new challenge awaits you on the next deck… The heart-pounding thrills of a stealth game are raised to new levels by the immersive presence of VR. Sneaking around, hiding behind cover – feel the adrenalin pumping as you lean out of safety to see the terrifying dangers that stalk you in the dark.”

Those of you without a PC virtual reality headsets will also be pleased to know that the Persistence game will also be available during the summer months of 2020 without VR and available to play on a standard PC system, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source : UploadVR

