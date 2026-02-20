Perplexity Bans Bots & Scrapers Under New Service Restrictions

Perplexity AI has recently rolled out a significant update to its terms of service, introducing stricter policies on usage, attribution, and content licensing. As outlined by the Nerdy Novelist, these changes include a shift to personal, non-commercial use only, even for paid subscribers, and a requirement for explicit attribution when sharing generated content publicly. These updates reflect a more restrictive approach that could impact how users engage with the platform, particularly those who rely on it for professional tasks or value discretion in their workflows.

In this overview, you’ll learn about the practical implications of these updates, including how the prohibition of commercial use affects professionals and why the new attribution rules might pose challenges for maintaining privacy in competitive industries. Additionally, the breakdown covers the platform’s expanded licensing rights over user inputs and outputs, a policy that raises concerns about intellectual property. By understanding these changes, you can better assess whether Perplexity AI remains a viable option for your needs or if alternative platforms might offer more flexibility.

Key Changes to Perplexity AI Terms

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Perplexity’s updated terms now restrict the platform to personal, non-commercial use, even for paid “Pro” users, limiting its utility for professionals and businesses.

Mandatory attribution is required for any publicly shared content generated by Perplexity, potentially impacting users who prefer discretion in their workflows.

The platform does not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of professional advice, emphasizing the need for expert verification of AI-generated content.

Perplexity retains broad licensing rights over user inputs and outputs, raising concerns about intellectual property and confidentiality for sensitive or proprietary material.

Automation tools, such as bots or scrapers, are explicitly prohibited, restricting integration into automated workflows and impacting productivity for developers and businesses.

1. Restricted to Personal Use Only

Perplexity now explicitly limits its platform to personal, non-commercial use, even for users subscribed to the paid “Pro” plan. This means that any professional or business-related activities, such as drafting marketing materials, analyzing data, or creating client-facing content, are prohibited under the updated terms. For example, if you are a marketer, consultant, or content creator, using Perplexity for work-related tasks would violate these restrictions.

This change significantly reduces the platform’s utility for professionals who previously relied on it for productivity and efficiency. Users who depend on AI tools for business purposes may need to explore alternative platforms that permit commercial use.

2. Mandatory Attribution for Generated Content

The updated terms require that any content generated using Perplexity and shared publicly must include explicit attribution to the platform. This policy applies across all forms of media, including blog posts, social media updates, and presentations. While this promotes transparency, it may pose challenges for users who prefer to keep their tools and processes private.

For instance, if you are a writer or consultant, publicly acknowledging your use of Perplexity might not align with your professional image or branding. This requirement could deter users who value discretion in their workflows, especially in competitive industries where revealing tool usage might be seen as a disadvantage.

6 New Perplexity Updates You Need to Know About

Dive deeper into Perplexity AI with other articles and guides we have written below.

3. No Guarantee for Professional Advice

Perplexity has clarified that it does not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of any professional advice it generates, including medical, legal, financial, or investment guidance. The platform explicitly states that users assume all risks when acting on its output. This means that any critical decisions based on Perplexity’s content should be verified by a qualified expert.

For example, using Perplexity to draft a legal contract, create a financial plan, or seek medical advice without professional review could lead to significant errors or consequences. This update underscores the importance of treating AI-generated content as a starting point rather than a definitive solution, particularly for high-stakes tasks.

4. Broad Licensing of User Inputs and Outputs

The updated terms grant Perplexity a royalty-free, transferable, sublicensable, and irrevocable license to any content you input into or generate from the platform. This raises concerns about intellectual property rights, especially for users working with sensitive or proprietary material.

For example, if you are a designer, writer, or researcher uploading original work, Perplexity retains the right to use, modify, or distribute that content without compensation. This policy may discourage users from sharing confidential or creative content on the platform, as it could compromise ownership and control over their intellectual property.

5. Prohibition of Automation Tools

The new terms explicitly prohibit the use of bots, scrapers, or other automated tools to interact with the platform. This restriction limits the ability to integrate Perplexity into automated workflows or data pipelines, which could be a significant drawback for developers and businesses.

For instance, if you previously used scripts to streamline content generation, automate data analysis, or enhance productivity, you will need to find alternative solutions. This change could disrupt workflows for users who rely on automation to save time and improve efficiency.

6. Limited Liability and Accuracy Guarantees

Perplexity AI has introduced a liability cap of $100 or six months of subscription payments, whichever is lower. Additionally, the platform does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of its output. This means that users bear full responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in the content generated by the platform.

For example, if you use Perplexity to draft overviews, prepare legal documents, or create presentations, it is crucial to thoroughly review and verify the content before relying on it. This limitation highlights the importance of exercising caution and conducting independent checks when using AI-generated material for critical tasks.

Additional Considerations

In addition to the six key changes outlined above, there are other important factors to keep in mind regarding Perplexity’s updated terms of service:

Perplexity advises against inputting sensitive, confidential, or copyright-protected material due to its broad licensing terms. Users should exercise caution when sharing proprietary information on the platform.

Some users have overviewed account bans for providing negative feedback or violating the terms, raising concerns about the platform’s approach to user engagement and transparency.

If these changes make Perplexity less suitable for your needs, consider exploring alternative platforms such as Gemini or Claude, which may offer more flexible policies or better support for professional and business use.

Evaluating Your Options

The recent updates to Perplexity’s terms of service introduce significant restrictions that may impact how you use the platform. From limitations on commercial use to mandatory attribution and intellectual property concerns, these changes require careful consideration. As the AI landscape continues to evolve, it is essential to assess whether Perplexity AI still aligns with your goals and requirements. If not, exploring alternative platforms could help you find a solution better suited to your professional or creative needs.

Media Credit: The Nerdy Novelist



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.