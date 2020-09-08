Redkey V3 lets you easily, securely and permanently erase data from your computer

Redkey is a small USB key equipped with “military grade security” enabling you to wipe data from your computer easily, effectively and securely. The third version is now easier to use securely wipes the Hard Drive inside a computer, making data recovery impossible says its creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Redkey.

Early bird pledges are now available from just £20 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during January 2021. “Redkey is particularly designed to be easy to use – it works automatically. Just turn on your computer, hit a couple of keys, and let Redkey take care of the rest. There is an advanced menu where settings can be adjusted if required.”

“Redkey is a pay-once product. It provides unlimited use. There are no recurring costs. It does not expire. There are no limits on how many computers you can wipe with it. Your Redkey must remain attached during use. Redkey is updatable online and free software updates are included for the life of the product. Redkey is suitable for both home and business purposes.”

“Enhanced Secure Erase acts as an electronic file shredder. By implementing ESE, Redkey is compliant with several Military & defense data wipe standards. NIST & GDPR Compliance – check. A brief on-screen report is presented at the end of each data wipe. For Pro+ users, a detailed report can be saved as a PDF that can be emailed or printed.

Redkey now supports the latest hard-drive tech. such as NVME, M.2 & eMMC in addition to regular HDD Hard drives & SSD’s. This means Redkey can now wipe many of the latest computers available as well as older ones.”

Source : Kickstarter

