Peak Design ventures into outdoor backpacks with Outdoor Line

After creating a range of camera and travel bags over the last decade the development team at Peak Design have unveiled their latest creation in a range of outdoor backpacks aptly called the Outdoor Line. What if your outdoor gear could be both incredibly functional and environmentally friendly? With Peak Design’s Outdoor Line, that’s no longer just a dream.

This versatile collection includes lightweight backpacks, camera-friendly slings, and ultralight packing cubes, all designed with sustainability in mind. Featuring adjustable harnesses for comfort and intuitive closure systems for easy access, these bags are perfect for any adventure. Intrigued by the idea of gear that enhances your outdoor experience while caring for the planet?

When it comes to outdoor adventures, having the right gear can make all the difference. Peak Design’s Outdoor Line offers a versatile system of lightweight backpacks, slings, and packing tools designed to meet the needs of any outdoor enthusiast. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or embarking on a photography expedition, these bags are engineered to provide both functionality and style. Imagine setting off on a rugged trail with a backpack that not only holds all your essentials but also adapts to your specific needs, making your journey more enjoyable and hassle-free.

Peak Design Outdoor Line

Key Takeaways Versatile system of lightweight backpacks, slings, and packing tools

Designed for various outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and photography

Features include Cord Hook™ carry straps, Capture™ compatibility, and Ultra Cinch™ closure system

Made from sustainable materials like Terra Shell™ fabric and Ultra Zips™

Focus on clean aesthetics and minimalist design

Intuitive closure systems and adjustable harnesses for a comfortable fit

Early bird deals are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $199 or £152 (depending on current exchange rates). Peak Design’s Outdoor Line includes a variety of options to suit your specific needs. You can choose from lightweight backpacks available in 45L and 25L versions, or opt for camera-friendly slings in 7L and 2L sizes.

For those who need efficient packing solutions, the collection also features ultralight packing cubes in various sizes and colors, as well as second-generation camera cubes. Imagine the convenience of having a 45L backpack for a multi-day hike, or a compact 2L sling for a quick photography session in the city. These options ensure that you have the right bag for every adventure, big or small.

PD Outdoor Backpacks

These bags are packed with features designed to enhance your outdoor experience. The Cord Hook™ carry straps and Capture™ compatibility make it easy to carry your gear securely. Multiple pockets and customizable packing options ensure that you can organize your belongings just the way you like. The Ultra Cinch™ closure system allows for quick access and expandable payload, while adjustable harnesses cater to a wide range of body types for maximum comfort. Imagine being able to quickly access your camera to capture a stunning sunset, or easily expanding your bag to fit an extra layer of clothing as the temperature drops.

Peak Design is committed to sustainability, using advanced materials like Terra Shell™ fabric, which is weatherproof, abrasion-resistant, and made from 100% recycled nylon. The Ultra Zips™ are reinforced with UHMWPE thread for added durability, ensuring that your bag can withstand the rigors of outdoor use. This commitment to sustainability means you can enjoy your adventures knowing that your gear is environmentally friendly. Imagine trekking through a forest, knowing that your bag is not only durable but also made from recycled materials, contributing to the preservation of the very environment you’re exploring.

Assuming that the Peak Design funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2025. To learn more about the Peak Design Outdoor Line backpacks project study the promotional video below.

The design philosophy behind the Outdoor Line focuses on clean aesthetics and minimalist silhouettes. These bags strike a perfect balance between functionality and appearance, avoiding over-engineered designs that can complicate your outdoor experience. Custom-designed adjusters and connectors add to the overall sleek look and feel. Imagine carrying a bag that not only performs exceptionally well but also looks stylish, making you feel confident and prepared for any adventure.

Ease of use is a key feature of the Outdoor Line. With intuitive and proprietary closure systems, these bags offer easy access points for seamless packing and unpacking. The adjustable harnesses ensure a comfortable fit for diverse body types, making these bags a versatile choice for any adventurer. Imagine the convenience of quickly packing and unpacking your bag, allowing you to spend more time enjoying your adventure and less time fumbling with your gear.

Elevate your outdoor adventures with the versatile and sustainable Outdoor Line by Peak Design. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a weekend warrior, these bags are designed to meet your every need. Imagine the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have the right gear for any situation, allowing you to focus on the thrill of the adventure ahead.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the Outdoor Line backpacks, jump over to the official Peak Design crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals