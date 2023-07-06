ADATA LEGEND 970 PCIe Gen 5 SSD

ADATA has recently launched the LEGEND 970 SSD, which promises to revolutionize the storage market with its exceptional performance. The LEGEND 970 adopts a PCIe Gen 5 x4 transmission interface, complies with the NVMe 2.0 standard, and has excellent read/write performance of 10,000/10,000 MB per second, which is double the speed of standard PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and 6 times faster than Gen 3 SSDs. It is also backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 platforms.

The technology behind the LEGEND 970 features a unique double-layer aluminum alloy heatsink that features a built-in micro-fan and surface crystallization to form a patented active air-cooling system. This innovative cooling system ensures that the SSD operates at an optimal temperature, which in turn enhances its lifespan and overall performance.

PCIe Gen 5 SSD

In addition to its unique cooling mechanism, the LEGEND 970 is also equipped with a PCIe Gen 5 x4 transmission interface that complies with the NVMe 2.0 standard. This cutting-edge technology provides excellent read and write performance, which is twice as fast as the standard PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and six times faster than Gen 3 SSDs. The SSD is also backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and 3.0 platforms, making it a versatile and compatible storage solution.

The LEGEND 970 is equipped with a SLC cache algorithm and DRAM Cache Buffer which have unique advantages in system loading and data caching. It also boasts random read/write speeds of 1,400K/1,400K IOPS, improving the efficiency of multitasking processes. The LEGEND 970 is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms and its patented heatsink design ensures stable high performance long-term operation regardless of the complexity of output, whether 3D animation, game development, or virtual visualization.

Source : ADATA



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals