Check your PC water cooling loop with a digital leak detector

If you are building a PC water cooling loop to help keep your hardware as cool as possible during those heavy workloads you may be interested in a new piece of kit in the form of the digital leak detector created by Bitspower.

One of the worlds leading suppliers of water cooling equipment Bitspower has created the handheld device to enable you to quickly check for leaks in your loop during the build process allowing you to proactively troubleshoot any issues that may have missed your quality checks.

PC water cooling leak detection

The Digital Leak Detector is equipped with a digital pressure gauge together with an integrated, hand-operated air pump to pressurize the PC colling system. Check out the video below for a demonstration of how easily you can check your water cooling setup.

“Before filling a water-cooled loop with water, users can simply attach the Digital Leak Detector to their system, pressurize the system with an air pump, and keep the system in a closed state. The pressure of the system is displayed on the easy-to-read digital screen, and allows users to see if any air is escaping. If the pressure is kept constant, it demonstrates that the loop has been sealed effectively.”

“The main body is an aluminum gas pump with a digital screen. One end is equipped with a rotatable male 1/4” connecting port, so it can be attached directly to any standard port in your water cooling system. The pressure of the system is displayed on the digital screen, and users can make sure that no air escapes through the tester.

However, in order to achieve the best result, Bitspower recommends that you reach the test pressure you want and keep the system still for at least 5 minutes. If there is no pressure drop, your cooling system should be able to operate safely.”

Source : TPU : Bitspower

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals