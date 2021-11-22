OneShot convertible FPS laser targeting PC controller

OneShot is a new first person shooter controller designed for the PC providing laser aiming together with a wireless connection and gun style design. Complete with textured triggers, quick switching technology and the ability to use the controller for both FPS and RPG games the OneShot controller has been launched via Kickstarter and is coming to the end of its crowdfunding campaign after successfully raising its required funding goal. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative PC controller from roughly $68 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates).

Gun style PC controller

“The OneShot X alone works with PCs only, with the adapter, you can play OneShot X on a gaming console. In the add-on section, you may choose 3 types of adapters: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch. Please choose the adapter according to your console type. A fully convertible FPS/RPG gaming controller with an ergonomic shooter grip and accurate laser aiming guide. Providing an immersive FPS gaming experience with precise aim and instant switchable control for all kinds of gamers. “

Assuming that the OneShot funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the OneShot PC controller project view the promotional video below.

“Different from motion sensing, we use a system called “LightGun” where the controller projects invisible infrared light onto a screen and a camera takes a picture of the screen to detect it. While it adds a more realistic feeling to FPS games, it also provides a multi-functional gaming experience to gamers. OneShot is the first convertible gaming controller made for lovers of First-Person Shooters and all other kinds of games. This controller lets you switch from walking, collecting items, and melee attacks to shooting like a pro with a quick twist of the handles. It’s a lot easier to face an enemy when you have a controller that combines all the gaming functions in one.”

“Switching to FPS mode helps you stay on your target at all times. OneShot uses a laser-guided aim to improve your shooting accuracy, once a target is marked, it won’t be able to escape. Compatible with both first-person shooters and other genres of video games with exclusive advantages for shooting games. With OneShot, you can play like usual but shoot like a pro.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the PC controller, jump over to the official OneShot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

