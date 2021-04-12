Path of Exile 2 gameplay revealed

Just under 20 minutes of gameplay for the new and highly anticipated Path of Exile 2 game have been revealed this week providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new seven-act storyline that is available alongside the original Path of Exile 1 campaign. Both the old and new storyline lead to the same shared Atlas endgame.

Path of Exile 2 retains all expansion content that has been created over the last six years and introduces a new skill system, ascendancy classes, engine improvements and more. “Since the death of Kitava, society has been slowly rebuilding. Ambitious men rise to fill the void and their thirst for power is once again corrupting Wraeclast.”

“Path of Exile 2’s first gameplay showcase at ExileCon was set in the dark forests of the Island of Ogham. Our latest showcase takes place in the ancient dunes of the Vastiri Desert and uses two new weapon types – Spears and Crossbows – to demonstrate Path of Exile 2’s next-generation action combat.”

For more information on the Path of Exile 2 game jump over to the official game website by following the link below.

Source : Eurogamer : Path of Exile 2

