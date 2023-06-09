Path of Exile 2 game teased ahead of ExileCon on July 28th

Fans of the original Path of Exile free to play action role-playing game developed and published by Grinding Gear Games. Will be pleased to know the developer team have released a new teaser trailer providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the sequel Path of Exile 2. Next month during ExileCon on July 28 and 29th the game will be showcased with more details being announced and hopefully an official release date.

The original Path of Exile storyline was set in a dark fantasy world, where the government of the island nation of Oriath exiles people to the continent of Wraeclast, a ruined continent home to many ancient gods. Taking control of an exile, players can choose to play as one of seven character classes – Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar, and Scion. Players are then tasked with fighting their way back to Oriath, defeating ancient gods and great evils during their journey.

Path of Exile 2

“At ExileCon, we will reveal everything there is to know about Path of Exile 2 – including its beta launch date! We’ll also be showcasing Path of Exile: Mobile and the 3.22 expansion for Path of Exile 1 at this event.”

“ExileCon takes place on the 28th and 29th of July PDT. You can watch online at twitch.tv/pathofexile or attend in person. Tickets to attend ExileCon can be purchased at pathofexile.com/exilecon. In the meantime, find out more at pathofexile2.com, where you can also sign up for reminders to get all the latest updates.”

As more details are announced for the upcoming Path of Exile 2 game we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : PotE2



