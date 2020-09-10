€6,000 organic copper passive heat sink for Intel i7 CPUs hits Etsy

If you are in the market for a new passive cooler, you might be interested in the new range of passive coolers designed for Intel’s i7 CPU. The organic workstation server fanless supercomputer heat sinks are now available to purchase from Etsy with prices starting at just under €2,000 for a steel version and rising to roughly €6,000 for a copper. This heatsinks are prototype designs that are available to order with an approximate manufacturing time of 10-12 weeks.

“The more fans one adds to a computer system, the noiser it gets. We think fans are noisy, messy, inefficient and ugly. Millions of dollars of research is poured into chip development; the same cannot be said for CPU heatsinks, which seem to be made as cheaply as humanly possible.”

“We propose a new silent heat sink design to quietly cool your processor! The base would be 3D printed from either solid copper, bronze, steel or aluminium, depending on your budget. The upper portion consists of metal balls with a very high surface area-to-volume ratio, in order to absorb and dissipate heat faster to the surrounding atmosphere. “

Source : Fanless Tech : Etsy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals